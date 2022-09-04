Locally Heavy Rainfall Possible into Labor Day
Flood Watch up for most through Monday evening
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Unsettled weather continues for the remainder of our holiday weekend. Expect periodic showers and storms into Monday, with potential for more heavy rainfall.
Occasional showers and storms will be a part of our holiday weekend. We’ll see periods of heavy downpours, which could lead to flooding in some spots. Lightning, strong/damaging winds, and even hail will be a threat as well. Showers and storms will move northeast through this evening/tonight. You will not want to forget the rain gear this holiday weekend! When it’s not raining, expect a mix of sun and clouds to go with muggy conditions.
For the week ahead, MORE unsettled weather is a good bet. Each day through Saturday carries at least a chance for widely scattered rain/storms.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
SUNDAY: Scat’d showers and thunderstorms likely. High 83. Low 69. Winds S at 6 mph.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Widely Scat’d showers and thunderstorms possible. High 82. Low 67. Winds SE at 7 mph.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Scat’d showers and thunderstorms possible. High 83 . Low 68. Winds S at 6 mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Today’s High: 89
Today’s Low: 71
Normal High: 87
Normal Low: 64
Record High: 102 (1913)
Record Low: 46 (1893)
Today’s Precip: 0.02″
Monthly Precip: 0.02″ (-0.36″)
Yearly Precip: 33.27″ (-1.88″)
Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″
Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″
Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″
Today’s Sunset: 7:13 p.m.
Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:17 a.m.
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 18/ Small Particulate Matter: 44)
Mold Count: Moderate (7463 - Mold Spore Count)
UV Index: High (6)
Pollen: 10.2 (Very High - Grass, Weeds)
