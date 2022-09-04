Locally Heavy Rainfall Possible into Labor Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Unsettled weather continues for the remainder of our holiday weekend. Expect periodic showers and storms into Monday, with potential for more heavy rainfall.

Occasional showers and storms will be a part of our holiday weekend. We’ll see periods of heavy downpours, which could lead to flooding in some spots. Lightning, strong/damaging winds, and even hail will be a threat as well. Showers and storms will move northeast through this evening/tonight. You will not want to forget the rain gear this holiday weekend! When it’s not raining, expect a mix of sun and clouds to go with muggy conditions.

For the week ahead, MORE unsettled weather is a good bet. Each day through Saturday carries at least a chance for widely scattered rain/storms.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Scat’d showers and thunderstorms likely. High 83. Low 69. Winds S at 6 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Widely Scat’d showers and thunderstorms possible. High 82. Low 67. Winds SE at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Scat’d showers and thunderstorms possible. High 83 . Low 68. Winds S at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 89

Today’s Low: 71

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 64

Record High: 102 (1913)

Record Low: 46 (1893)

Today’s Precip: 0.02″

Monthly Precip: 0.02″ (-0.36″)

Yearly Precip: 33.27″ (-1.88″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:13 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:17 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 18/ Small Particulate Matter: 44)

Mold Count: Moderate (7463 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (6)

Pollen: 10.2 (Very High - Grass, Weeds)

