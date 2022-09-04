Locally Heavy Rainfall Possible into Labor Day

Flood Watch up for most through Monday evening
Flood Watch up for most through Monday
Flood Watch up for most through Monday(WBKO)
By Shane Holinde
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Unsettled weather continues for the remainder of our holiday weekend. Expect periodic showers and storms into Monday, with potential for more heavy rainfall.

Occasional showers and storms will be a part of our holiday weekend. We’ll see periods of heavy downpours, which could lead to flooding in some spots. Lightning, strong/damaging winds, and even hail will be a threat as well. Showers and storms will move northeast through this evening/tonight. You will not want to forget the rain gear this holiday weekend! When it’s not raining, expect a mix of sun and clouds to go with muggy conditions.

For the week ahead, MORE unsettled weather is a good bet. Each day through Saturday carries at least a chance for widely scattered rain/storms.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Scat’d showers and thunderstorms likely. High 83. Low 69. Winds S at 6 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Widely Scat’d showers and thunderstorms possible. High 82. Low 67. Winds SE at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Scat’d showers and thunderstorms possible. High 83 . Low 68. Winds S at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 89

Today’s Low: 71

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 64

Record High: 102 (1913)

Record Low: 46 (1893)

Today’s Precip: 0.02″

Monthly Precip: 0.02″ (-0.36″)

Yearly Precip: 33.27″ (-1.88″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:13 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:17 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 18/ Small Particulate Matter: 44)

Mold Count: Moderate (7463 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (6)

Pollen: 10.2 (Very High - Grass, Weeds)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
Inside look: Santa Claus estate selling for $47.9 million
Inside look: Santa Claus estate selling for $47.9 million
Officials said four teens were riding a pickup truck when they crashed into a tree. The truck...
2 teens electrocuted by live wires following pickup truck crash, sheriff says
The church pastor says they noticed Cravens Elementary did not have a church partner. So he...
Cravens Elementary students learn new way to say Pledge of Allegiance
Charles R. Matlock of Glasgow Ky.
Glasgow man arrested for catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

Strong storm and localized flooding potential through tonight
Strong storm and localized flooding potential through tonight
Locally heavy rainfall possible, but some dry hours, too
Stormy at Times This Holiday Weekend
Sunny and warm today, but showers are likely for our Labor Day weekend!
Sunny and warm today, but showers are likely for our Labor Day weekend!
An unsettled holiday weekend ahead
Higher Humidity - and Chances for Rain - About to Return