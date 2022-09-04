Lost River Cave shuts down operations again due to ongoing “suds” issue

Lost River Cave closed September 4th for sud smells
Lost River Cave closed September 4th for sud smells(Sarah Walters | Sarah Walters)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lost River Cave has had to shut down their operations again following their ongoing “suds” problem.

The Cave’s staff and management were left with no other options than to close down during one of their busiest weekends of the summer season- Labor Day.

Rho Lansden, CEO and supporting member of Lost River Cave says, “At this time, the suds are not visible, but the smell remains.”

They are doing what they can to solve the problem as quickly as possible.

