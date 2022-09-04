Report: Almost all Kentucky schools are following safety law

Tasers and guns have already made their way onto local school campuses. It brings up the question, how safe are schools in Kentucky?
By David Ochoa
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tasers and guns have already made their way onto local school campuses. It brings up the question, how safe are schools in Kentucky?

We now have a better idea of what the answer is.

The State Safety Risk Assessment Report was released this week.

There are 173 school districts in Kentucky.

This new report says nearly every single school in those districts are following the School Safety and Resiliency Act.

An act signed into law in 2019 and created several safety requirements schools have to follow.

Those requirements include plans for severe weather, critical incidents, having locked doors, and mental health help for students.

The report released on Thursday looked at the last school year.

“This report is going to show the numbers are good, schools are in compliance, and that everyone involved towards a safer Kentucky,” said Ben Wilcox, State School Security Marshal.

Wilcox says the report found more than 99% of Kentucky schools are in line with the requirements.

“Now obviously we’re always in pushing for 100% compliance. We have to have 100%. But having 99.53% is very, very good,” Wilcox said.

In April, Governor Beshear signed a bill requiring every school to have a school resource officer by August 1, if possible.

The report found 55% of Kentucky schools don’t have a resource officer.

That includes JCPS, which has their own security plan.

“We need to work towards having an SRO by law on every campus in the state of Kentucky, and continue to work towards that ratio of one counselor or mental health professional for every 250 students,” Wilcox said.

The governor also signed into law a bill that allows districts to excuse absences for mental or behavioral health reasons.

“We can lock all our doors, we can check people into the front desk, but we’ve got to have relationships in our schools. We have to have mental health assistance for our kids and our staff.,” Wilcox said.

Wilcox says it’s important for schools to always update their emergency plans...so that if there is an incident at the school, everyone already knows what to do.

You can read the full report here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
Inside look: Santa Claus estate selling for $47.9 million
Inside look: Santa Claus estate selling for $47.9 million
Officials said four teens were riding a pickup truck when they crashed into a tree. The truck...
2 teens electrocuted by live wires following pickup truck crash, sheriff says
Charles R. Matlock of Glasgow Ky.
Glasgow man arrested for catalytic converter thefts
Eliza Fletcher is 5 foot, 6 inches tall, 137 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.
Jogger abducted during early morning run in Tennessee, police say

Latest News

WKU rolls over Hawaii
WKU Football controls Rainbow Warriors in win
Preparing for Labor Day with boat safety
Boating Safety for Labor Day Weekend
Fans are excited to be back tailgating for football season.
Big blue fans return to Kroger Field for the season home opener.
Labor Day weekend has arrived and many families are hitting the waters for a relaxing three-day...
Boat safety during Labor Day weekend at Barren River Lake