WorldFest Festival returns for 20th anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WorldFest: one place you can take a trip around the world without leaving Louisville.

The four day festival highlights cultures and customs from all over the world and kicks off on the Belvedere on Friday, Sept. 2 and runs through Monday, Sept. 5.

“It’s like a mecca of all different cultures that are around and in Louisville that come out and share their food, their dance, their music with us,” Emily Martin, Event Coordinator for the Mayor’s office said.

Thousands of families came down to celebrate the 20th year of the four day festival.

The festival features a vendor village with nearly 150 international-themed arts, crafts, and merchandise.

”You’ll come down here and you’ll be walking and you’ll be like oh my gosh, I hear four different languages that I don’t hear everyday,” Martin said. “You can get all different types of food. Anywhere from Jamaican, to Guatemalan, to Chinese.”

”We love to really educate our children on not just our own culture, but really exploring the world and getting out there and seeing what our differences are,” festival goer Christina Schotter said.

Christina Schotter said she brought her family this year because she is hosting an international exchange student, Georgia from Italy.

“I am starting to miss, sometimes my home county,” Georgia, an Italian student said. “And to see here that there is a small community of Italian people, it feels like good.”

”I am very excited. I hope maybe to see something from Italy, that would be fantastic,” Georgia said. “But, I hope so. I also would like to see something from Argentina because I love the colors.”

”I came through the door just so excited to see all the different countries. All the foods, are just- melting in my nose,” festival goer Alexis Howard said.

”I’m hoping to see a lot of different art, different people from different countries,” a festival goer said.

The last day of the fest takes place Monday from 11:00a.m. to 8:00p.m.

Click here if you would like to learn more about everything happening at this year’s WorldFest!

