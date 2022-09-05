Bananas for apples: Jackson’s Orchard celebrates Labor Day weekend with Applefest

By Sarah Walters
Published: Sep. 4, 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was certainly golden and delicious at Jackson’s Orchard this weekend as Applefest was in full swing.

Applefest is the kickoff for apple season at the orchard. Guests can have their pick, from the various apples the orchard grows.

Guests are are able to receive some apples and some of their famous apple cider. On top of all the yummy treats, they are able to learn first hand about what it takes to grow apples of your own.

“It’s really a good educational experience to learn where an apple comes from,” said Jackson’s Orchard co-owner, Jonathan Price. “That it comes off a tree and not a vine or grows out of the ground or some of the misconceptions that may or may not be out there.”

Applefest will continue tomorrow for its final day.

For more information, visit Jackson’s website.

