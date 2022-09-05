Bowling Green Noon Lions Club hosts 33rd annual Run for Sight

Held annually on Labor Day, it's the second oldest running race in Bowling Green. This morning,...
Held annually on Labor Day, it’s the second oldest running race in Bowling Green. This morning, it was held in Covington Woods Park. The Lions Club Run for Sight is continuing their mission to raise money benefitting child and adult eyesight conservation in Bowling Green and Warren County. They also help with other community organizations such as the Salvation Army.(WBKO)
By William Battle
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Held annually on Labor Day, it’s the second oldest running race in Bowling Green. This morning, it was held in Covington Woods Park. The Lions Club Run for Sight is continuing their mission to raise money benefitting child and adult eyesight conservation in Bowling Green and Warren County. They also help with other community organizations such as the Salvation Army.

This year, the race is sponsored by Graves and Gilbert Clinic Eyes and Clinic Optical.

The events at the race included a 5K run, a 5K Wheelchair race, a 2-mile walk, and a 1-mile kids’ bubble run.

All 5K participants crossing the finish line on Race Day received a shirt and a medal. The top three finishers in each age group also received a glass mug. The overall top three finishers will also win prizes of $100, $50, and $25.

The kids bubble run for runners aged 5 to 12 had over 60 registered participants at today’s race.

Pam Elrod, Race Chair for The Bowling Green Noon Lions Club 2022 Run for Sight, explained some of what the organization does for the community. “We help people with glasses that can’t afford glasses. We gave 4500 dollars in scholarships this last year to Warren County seniors. We help with surgery. We help fund some money to the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation to help with cataract surgeries for people from Warren County. Bowling Green Warren County. We do eye screenings in schools and preschools when asked. We also help the Salvation Army at Christmas time with bell ringing,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

