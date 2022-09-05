Cave City Welcome Center takes décor in a new direction with throwback sign

Cave City Welcome Center takes décor in a new direction with throwback sign
By Sarah Walters
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tourists and visitors at the Cave City Welcome Center are being greeted by a blast from the past.

It all started when the Cave City Welcome Center’s Glenn Bray was shown a directional sign from the mid-20th century by local historian Linda Hunt.

“That had been there from like, the early to late 20s, on up till sometime in the 40s,” Bray said. “Then it had deteriorated, and I said, ‘Linda, we’ve got to get this back into Cave City.’”

From there, Bray said it was a quick call to Ryan Davis with Rustic Revival, a local woodworker.

“Glen over at the Visitor Center, was really interested in this and he had been kind of talking about it for a couple of months before he really realized it,” Davis said. “He inspired the whole thing, he gave me the old photo to go off of and then we created it from there.”

Davis said he knew the task wouldn’t be easy but was ready for the challenge.

“I’m never alone in any of these projects. So I mean, over a good month of kind of tinkering with it, making sure the size was right. Then 10 foot tall is pretty tall, so we had to kind of orchestrate that as well.”

This wasn’t Davis’ first time working with the Cave City community on a project

“I volunteer as much as I can. I mean, it’s that immediate impact people like to see.”

Davis said he was grateful to bring a piece of history, back to the city

“Stuff like that, it’s easily lost. You need to be reminded of how Cave City started,” Davis said.

The sign has garnered attention from all walks of life.

“We’ve had people come as far as China. Then we’ve had some people from Australia, they stopped and took their picture here,” Bray said, “We’ve had tons of locals and then a lot of our state tourists have been coming in to come to Mammoth Cave.”

And of course, Bray commended Davis on his work.

“He did it beautifully. He did it absolutely beautifully and did a wonderful job,” Bray said.

The sign can be seen at the Cave City Welcome Center, located at 821 Mammoth Cave St.

Davis and his work can be found on the Rustic Revival website.

