Chances for Rain Backing Down Mid-week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Labor Day was nicer overall, with most places getting through the day with little or no rain. The risk for a shower or storm is still present heading into Tuesday, however.

Scattered storms possible Tuesday

Unsettled weather carries over into Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for getting wet is in the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. We look mainly dry Wednesday into Thursday as drier air pushes in for a couple of days. Expect seasonable temperatures through mid-week.

By the upcoming weekend, rain chances climb yet again...this the result of a new system moving in from the south. Showers and storms look like a good bet both Saturday and Sunday. Additional cloudiness may keep daytime readings down a bit this weekend, but overnight readings will be warm and rather muggy.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Scat’d showers and thunderstorms. High 85. Low 66. Winds W at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray thundershower possible. High 83. Low 62. Winds NE at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 84. Low 62. Winds SE at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 86

Today’s Low: 71

Normal High: 86

Normal Low: 64

Record High: 104 (1954)

Record Low: 4 (1902)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.27″ (+0.66″)

Yearly Precip: 34.52″ (-0.86″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:08 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:21 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 19/ Small Particulate Matter: 28)

Mold Count: Moderate (7295 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (5)

Pollen: 6.4 (Moderate - Grass, Weeds)

