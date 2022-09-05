Child, 4, dies in fall from balcony at Fla. resort

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Police say a 4-year-old child died after falling off a third-floor balcony at a Florida resort.

The Panama City Beach Police Department responded around 7 a.m. Saturday to a report of a child that had fallen off a balcony at Laketown Wharf Resort, according to WJHG.

Police say the 4-year-old child fell from a third-floor balcony around 4:30 a.m Saturday. The child did not survive the fall.

Police say the child was found by someone going to the gym.

The child’s family was visiting the area from Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with Jeff-Craig Fire and Rescue said they were called out around 4:30 p.m. and had...
Flash flooding in Southern Indiana washes away homes; woman’s body found downstream
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Inside look: Santa Claus estate selling for $47.9 million
Inside look: Santa Claus estate selling for $47.9 million
Missing helicopter and pilot
Missing helicopter flying to the Bowling Green area then on to Tennessee

Latest News

Authorities say one person has been killed and nine others are missing, including a child,...
1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Stabbings in Canada kill 10, wound 15; suspects at large
Missing helicopter and pilot
Missing helicopter flying to the Bowling Green area then on to Tennessee
Bananas for apples: Jackson’s Orchard celebrates Labor Day weekend with Applefest
Bananas for apples: Jackson’s Orchard celebrates Labor Day weekend with Applefest