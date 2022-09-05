BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Labor Day! After a wet weekend, a flood watch is still in effect for much of our viewing area through 10pm tonight.

Flood watch still in effect for Labor Day (WBKO)

Widely scattered showers are expected later this morning and afternoon.

Repeating rounds of heavy rain has brought on the concern for some localized flooding, especially in low laying areas and flood prone areas. In fact, we have a daily risk for excessive rainfall into the coming days - so just stay weather aware! Take a look below.

daily risk for excessive rainfall (WBKO)

We’ll see periods of heavy downpours, which could lead to flooding in some spots. You will not want to forget the rain gear this week! When it’s not raining, expect a mix of sun and clouds to go with muggy conditions. For the week ahead, MORE unsettled weather is a good bet. Each day through Sunday carries at least a chance for widely scattered rain/storms.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Widely Scat’d showers and thunderstorms possible. High 82. Low 67. Winds SE at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Scat’d showers and thunderstorms possible. High 85 . Low 68. Winds S at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Scat’d showers and thunderstorms possible. High 83. Low 65. Winds NW at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 86

Normal Low: 64

Record High Today: 104 (1925)

Record Low Today: 45 (1902)

Sunrise: 6:19 a.m.

Sunset: 7:10 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.96″ (0.46″)

So Far This Year: 34.21″ (-1.06″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20/Small Particulate Matter: 19)

Pollen Count: 1.8 (Low, Tree)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: 6 (High)

