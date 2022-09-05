Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Wes Marklin

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - September’s Hometown Hero of the Month is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

On the first Sunday of every month, Hughes and Coleman will choose a previously recognized Hometown Hero to receive a $500 check for their favorite charity or organization, honoring them as the Hughes and Coleman Hero of the Month.

This month, Hughes and Coleman have selected Wes Marklin.

Wes Marklin is described as a staple of Franklin.

“Wes is one of the most down-to-earth people I’ve ever met. He never meets a stranger everyone loves him,” says Cody Goodman, one of Marklin’s coworkers.

“It was a true honor that I have people that think enough about me to think that I’m doing good and making an impact in our community,” reflects Marklin on being a hometown hero.

Marklin is involved in many ways in the community.

“I know he teachers financial literacy at Boys and Girls Club, he coaches peewee, just anything he can do in his community,” adds Goodman.

“I coached high school baseball for 10 years, I coached for seven years at Bowling Green, and three years at Franklin, and then here recently, my nephew turned six years old. So that’s the age where you start playing peewee and so for the last two years, we’ve coached his peewee baseball team, which has been a blast. I’m also really involved with the Franklin Simpson Educational Excellence Foundation, which basically, we give grants to teachers and different programs within the school that the school can’t necessarily fund,” also says Marklin.

Marklin says he loves the community of Franklin and Simpson County.

“I just love being there and being involved in the community and, you know, being able to help my friends and everybody else.

