Lady Topper Soccer Draws with Belmont

WKU Soccer draws with Belmont
WKU Soccer draws with Belmont(Mohammad Ahmad)
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer (2-2-2) ended its match against Belmont (1-1-3) in a 0-0 tie on Sunday afternoon in Bowling Green.

“I thought we did a good job of controlling the tempo in the game, especially in the second half,” said head coach Jason Neidell. “I thought our shot selection was pretty poor…I thought we could have been a little more creative and found ways to get into the other team’s box and create some better chances for ourselves. Credit to Belmont, they’re a pretty stingy defense.”

Both teams failed to score, but the Lady Toppers outshot the Bruins 20-7 on the day. WKU had several dangerous scoring attempts, including a goal that was called off due to WKU being offsides and a close-range free kick that the Belmont goalkeeper was able to save.

It was the second straight shut out for goalkeeper Alexis Bach and the WKU defense after a 1-0 win on Thursday against Kentucky.

Brooke Sleeva paced the Lady Toppers with five shots while Lily Rummo had three shots with two being on goal.

WKU will be on the road for the next three matches, taking on Ole Miss (Sept. 8), Arkansas State (Sept. 11) and Louisiana Tech (Sept. 15).

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with Jeff-Craig Fire and Rescue said they were called out around 4:30 p.m. and had...
Flash flooding in Southern Indiana washes away homes; woman’s body found downstream
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Inside look: Santa Claus estate selling for $47.9 million
Inside look: Santa Claus estate selling for $47.9 million
Missing helicopter and pilot
Missing helicopter flying to the Bowling Green area then on to Tennessee

Latest News

WKU surges to blowout win over Rainbow Warriors
Tops surge to 49-17 late-night road victory over Hawaii
Talkin' Tops 2022 - Sept. 3, 2022
Talkin' Tops 2022 - Sept. 3, 2022
WBKO's Football Friday Night
Football Friday Night, 9-2-22
WKU Soccer wins home opener
Seaich’s Goal Leads WKU Soccer in a 1-0 Shut Out of Kentucky