Missing helicopter flying to the Bowling Green area then on to Tennessee

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management is asking for the Bowling Green community to “be on the lookout” for a missing helicopter and its pilot.

There are reports of a small jet executive helicopter flying towards our area and then on towards Tennessee.

The aircraft was last seen flying below the radar in what was thought to be an attempt to avoid the storms.

During this time, contact had been lost with the pilot and his aircraft.

His location was last seen in Ohio County.

If you have seen a low flying aircraft or have any information about one that has landed please contact the Communications Center at (270) 651-1175.

You can also contact the Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Facebook page to message them directly.

