Police: Car goes airborne with kids inside, driver under the influence

Newscast recording
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Central City Police say they tried to stop a car that nearly hit an officer head on.

Before he could, police say the car left the road and went airborne at a ditch.

They say it happened Saturday afternoon.

Police say the driver was a Jefferey Rose and two children were in the car.

They say they were not hurt, but they discovered Rose was under the influence.

He faces several charges.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing helicopter and pilot
UPDATE: Missing pilot found dead at Mammoth Cave National Park
Police say a 4-year-old child died after falling from a third-floor balcony at a Florida resort.
Child, 4, dies in fall from balcony at Fla. resort
Lost River Cave closed September 4th for sud smells
Lost River Cave shuts down operations again due to ongoing “suds” issue
Wes Marklin
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Wes Marklin
Cave City Welcome Center takes décor in a new direction with throwback sign
Cave City Welcome Center takes décor in a new direction with throwback sign

Latest News

Tuesday morning forecast
Tuesday morning forecast
Lost River Cave continues to fight suds
Lost River Cave continues to fight suds
Missing Helicopter Pilot found deceased in Mammoth Cave
Missing Pilot found deceased in Mammoth Cave National Park
CO2 shortage could impact beer brewing industry
Brewing companies come up with conservation solutions amid CO2 shortage
CO2 shortage could impact beer brewing industry
CO2 shortage could impact beer brewing industry