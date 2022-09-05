Restaurants facing shortage of cooks, chefs, report says

Chefs and cooks are in high demand, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said.
By CNN
Published: Sep. 5, 2022
(CNN) - As the restaurant industry tries to recover from the pandemic, it is facing a new crisis: a staff shortage in the kitchen.

According to Bureau of Labor Statistics, the need for chefs and head cooks is far outpacing the number of students interested in those careers.

The bureau projects the need for head cooks and chefs will rise 25% by 2030, far faster than the 8% growth rate for other occupations.

America’s most prestigious school for chefs, The Culinary Institute of America, now accepts 97% of all applicants.

That compares to 2001, when it was far more selective, accepting only 36% of applicants.

The industry is acknowledging that it must offer higher pay, benefits and improved work-life balance to help meet the demand.

