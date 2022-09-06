BG runner talks running safety in the midst of Eliza Fletcher case

Autumn Luntzel
Autumn Luntzel
By Ana Medina
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last night, officials in Memphis, Tennessee found a body that this morning was identified, as that of missing jogger and mother, Eliza Fletcher.

Fletcher was abducted during her early morning run, last Friday.

Running at dawn is very common among runners, especially women.

“So if for some reason, something like that were to happen, like, hopefully there’s people around, but that’s also not something I should have to think about. But I do,” says Autumn Luntzel.

Luntzel is a mom, a realtor, a friend and a runner.

And like Eliza Fletcher, Luntzel typically jogs in the early hours of the day.

“My husband knows when I’m running all the time and he will also periodically check my location,” says Luntzel.

The Fletcher story really made Luntzel feel a mix of emotions from sadness to anger.

“Why should I have to worry about safety when I’m running? And why would anybody snatch someone that’s just trying to be a better versions of themselves. I felt sad for my husband that the first thing he thought of was me, because I do run before dawn. And I felt scared for my son because I just want to make sure that I’m being a better version of myself while being safe,” she adds.

“When you run your mile 12 out of 16 mile run, you know, you run with blinders, and you have to be mindful, you have to make a point to be aware of sometimes,” says Patrick Folker, who owns The Runners Lounge in Bowling Green, he also coaches runners.

Since the Fletcher incident, Autumn says she will be changing some things when out jogging.

“I now only wear one headphone, so I can pay attention to my sounds around me. I will probably start carrying pepper spray with me. Because one my husband asked me to, and he’s very adamant about it now, but to just for my own peace of mind. So I can really focus on my run, because you get to those high distances, and you’re literally just focusing on getting to the finish line, you shouldn’t have to focus on anything else,” also says Luntzel.

She will be running the NYC marathon in a few months.

