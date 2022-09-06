Brownsville Rd. in Mammoth Cave National Park closed all day Sep.14 and 15 for road work

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Mammoth Cave National Park will temporarily close Brownsville Road (KY-70E) from the Mammoth Cave Parkway to the Brownsville Entrance from 7 am Wednesday, September 14 to 7 am Friday, September 16.

The 48-hour closure is required for crews to complete fog sealing on the roadway.

Cedar Sink Trail will remain open during the road closure but may only be accessed by the Park Boundary Road originating at the intersection of KY-259 and State Hwy 422 in Pig, KY.

There will be no access to Turnhole Bend Nature Trail or to Joppa Church from either Brownsville Road or Joppa Ridge Road the during the closure.

The sealing work is a part of a larger project to clean culverts, repair parking areas, install rumble strips, and stripe the roadway within the park.

The pavement project is being coordinated by the United States Federal Highway Administration and National Park Service.

For the most up-to-date information about the status of park roads visit us on our website: www.nps.gov/maca, follow our road status on Twitter: @MCNPRoadsFerry.

