Drier for Wednesday and Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The unsettled weather from the holiday weekend carried over into our Tuesday. But north to northeast winds take over Wednesday, reducing our rain chances and bringing about more pleasant conditions!

Cooler overnight lows coming!

We look mainly dry Wednesday into Thursday as drier air pushes in for a couple of days. Expect seasonable temperatures through mid-week. We’ll also have cooler overnight readings, ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

By the upcoming weekend, rain chances climb yet again...this the result of a new system moving in from the south. Showers and storms look like a good bet both Saturday and Sunday. Additional cloudiness will keep daytime readings down a bit this weekend, but overnight readings will be warm and rather muggy this weekend. By early next week, all signs point toward another shot of less humid, early Fall-like air coming our way!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray thundershower possible. High 83. Low 60. Winds NE at 6 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 84. Low 60. Winds NE at 6 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible toward evening. High 85. Low 67. Winds SE at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 89

Today’s Low: 71

Normal High: 86

Normal Low: 63

Record High: 104 (1954)

Record Low: 46 (1988)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.27″ (+0.74″)

Yearly Precip: 34.52″ (-0.99″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:08 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:21 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 19/ Small Particulate Matter: 28)

Mold Count: Moderate (7252 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (5)

Pollen: 9.5 (High - Grass, Weeds)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.