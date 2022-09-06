Horse Cave Adult Book Store closes after illegal activity, two deaths reported

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - After three years of investigations and court cases, the Horse Cave Adult Book Store has agreed to permanently close its doors.

The investigation into the adult store on Flint Ridge Road began in 2019 when authorities conducted regular checks following reports of illegal activity.

According to the sheriff’s department, the store was cited for more than thirty permit-related violations. In addition, officials arrested and cited a number of people for incidents including indecent exposure. The sheriff’s office reports that two individuals died after an incident in what was known as ‘the back room’ which was advertised as a video arcade.

Officials say that the store sold illegal substances in the ‘back room’ and specifically sold a substance known as ‘poppers.’

Deputies conducted numerous undercover operations. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said, “As a result of the investigation it was determined that the Adult Book Store would collect money to allow entry into the “back room.” However, these “rooms” did provide various videos of assorted sexual acts, and contained “Glory Hole” booths.”

According to officials, the booths were utilized for sexual acts with strangers in the adjacent booth.

Meanwhile, the Hart Fiscal Court authorized the County Attorney to initiate a civil suit against the Adult Book Store and charged the business with Operating a House of Abatement.

At a hearing on August 31, the owners of the adult book store agreed to permanently close and a deed restriction that prohibits the sale of explicit sexual activity and merchandise, the Hart County Sheriff’s Office says.

The owners of the store have not been identified at this time. It’s unclear if any charges have been filed against them.

