Kaleb Oliver Wins C-USA Defensive Player of the Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU defensive back Kaleb Oliver has been named Conference USA’s Defensive Player of the Week, presented by Blenders Eyewear.

The redshirt senior turned in a big performance in the Hilltoppers’ 49-17 win over Hawaii by intercepting two passes, earning an additional pass breakup and making two tackles.

Oliver’s first interception of the night came in the third quarter with WKU holding a 21-10 lead. He picked off Hawaii’s pass and returned it 42 yards to the Hawaii 17-yard line, setting up a Hilltopper touchdown on the very next play. His next interception came on the ensuing Rainbow Warrior drive when Hawaii tried to convert on fourth down and Oliver snagged a tipped ball to put an end to the drive.

Oliver’s interceptions accounted for two of six takeaways the WKU defense came up with Saturday night. The Hilltoppers have now forced 10 turnovers through two games this season.

The Tops now head into a bye week before preparing to travel to Indiana on Sept. 17. Kickoff against the Hoosiers is slated for 11 a.m. CT.

