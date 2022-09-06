Lost River Cave continues to fight suds

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lost River Cave is continuing to fight its suds problem, having had suds again appear in the river randomly, with no known origin.

This is the 17th time this has happened in just over a month. The cave was forced to cancel tour boat rides this weekend, saying the smell from the suds made it “impossible” for tours to continue.

Lost River Cave’s Executive Director, Rho Lansden, says she isn’t just worried about the cave’s loss of profit, but how it could affect other surrounding businesses.

“The revenue that our tours generate also impacts area gas stations and restaurants and hotels,” Lansden said. “The flow just comes to a complete halt because of the suds, because of this smell that is not tolerable inside the cave at certain levels.”

The city of Bowling Green is currently trying to identify the source of the suds, working with several other entities to conduct inspections of utilities and facilities, as well as coordinate future testing.

Lansden says authorities have narrowed the search down down to a five mile area within the larger watershed.

