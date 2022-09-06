BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A dense fog advisory is up for counties north and east of Bowling Green until 9am CST. You’ll want to allow for some extra time for the morning commute to drive a little slower!

More chances for off and on showers for today! (wbko)

Unsettled weather carries over into Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for getting wet is in the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. We look mainly dry Wednesday into Thursday as drier air pushes in for a couple of days. Expect seasonable temperatures through mid-week.

By the upcoming weekend, rain chances climb yet again...this the result of a new system moving in from the south. Showers and storms look like a good bet both Saturday and Sunday. Additional cloudiness may keep daytime readings down a bit this weekend, but overnight readings will be warm and rather muggy.

Tuesday morning forecast

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Scat’d showers and thunderstorms. High 85. Low 66. Winds W at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray thundershower possible. High 83. Low 62. Winds NE at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 84. Low 62. Winds SE at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 86

Normal Low: 71

Record High Today: 104 (1925)

Record Low Today: 46 (1988)

Sunrise: 6:21 a.m.

Sunset: 7:07 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 1.27″ (0.66″)

So Far This Year: 34.52″ (-0.86″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 13/Small Particulate Matter: 16)

Pollen Count: 9.5 (High, Tree)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: 6 (Moderate)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.