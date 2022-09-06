National Transportation Safety Board and FAA investigating helicopter crash

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Missing pilot David Stone was found deceased at Mammoth Cave National Park this weekend after a lengthy search.

Stone was traveling alone from St. Louis, MO, to Knoxville, TN on Saturday before contact was lost with his helicopter.

Media was not allowed at the crash site which, due to the location, is now under federal investigation.

“We all work together around this area, but anything within the park falls under federal jurisdiction. So because it falls into us, we take it over and do that part of the investigation,” said the park’s Public Information Officer Molly Schroer. “We will work with those outside agencies though to collect data and information that might have occurred during that search.”

Mammoth Cave Park Rangers will be aiding federal bodies like the National Transportation Safety Board and the The Federal Aviation Administration in the investigation.

“We’ll make sure that there aren’t any resource concerns or anything that might be an issue with the environment, which is one of the things we’re here to try to protect in the National Park.”

Once the investigation is done, rangers will also work with authorities on removal of the aircraft.

“It is a smaller aircraft, from what we’ve been told and from what our rangers have seen. The area of impact appears to be small and minimal in the park,” Schroer said. “We’re not sure what it looks like at this time to get that out, but we’ll work with them on the best method of getting it out of the park.”

Currently, it looks like the crash has caused no damage to the park’s environment.

“One of the first things we would look for would be a fuel leakage. Being a karst area, anything that happens on our surface drains immediately down into our underground and into our cave system. But our rangers that were originally on site, they did not see any fuel leakage and they didn’t smell any leakage.”

The search for Stone was assisted by Mammoth Cave National Park staff, Barren and Glasgow County Emergency Management, Edmonson County Emergency Management, and Kentucky State Police.

