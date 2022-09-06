Record-Breaking Score Earns Hackett WKU’s First Individual Title Since 2018

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lady Topper Golf freshman Sydney Hackett earned her first collegiate win in her very first start for WKU at the USA Intercollegiate over Labor Day weekend. The freshman fired a school-record 10-under 206 for her 54-hole total, including a final-round 4-under 68, to claim the championship.

It is the first time a Lady Topper has taken home an individual championship since Megan Clarke won the Little Rock Golf Classic in Fall 2018. Hackett matches the energy of legendary Lady Topper Mary Joiner who also won her collegiate debut tournament, the Drakes Creek Invitational in Fall 2016.

WKU as a team shot 5-under 283 on the final day of the Intercollegiate at the par-72, 6,110-yard RTJ Magnolia Grove Crossings Course, which is the fourth-best 18-hole team score in program history. The 54-hole team score of 8-under 856, which moved the team up to a third-place finish on Monday, is a new program record by one shot.

“I am so proud of this team’s hard work to start the season,” said head coach Adam Gary. “Two of three rounds under par is a great start, and we shot a new program record for a 54-hole team score. I’m really proud of Sydney for winning in her debut with a 10-under total as well, also a program record. This team has a very bright future and I can’t wait to see what they do later in the season.”

“It means a lot for me to win my first event because it’s such a confidence booster and it’s good momentum for the rest of the season,” said Hackett. “I’m coming off a great summer so it’s great to continue that. The whole team is so excited for this season and I’m super excited to see how the rest of it goes.”

WKU’s freshmen shot a collective 7-under in the lineup on Monday as Hackett fired 4-under 68 and Averi Cline joined her at 3-under 69. Cline moved up 24 spots on the final day of the tournament, improving by 13 total strokes from the first to third rounds.

Two Lady Toppers finished up the day’s scoring with 1-over 73: junior Rachel Rich and senior Sarah Arnold. Fifth-year senior Kenlie Barrett shot 2-over 74 in the final round. Cline, Arnold and Barrett all tied for 44th on the individual leaderboard while Rich picked up her first top-10 finish of the season.

Individual Addie Westbrook ended the weekend at even-par 216 and tied for 18th, her best career collegiate finish. Catie Craig shot a final-round, 4-over 76 to end the event.

The Lady Toppers will regroup and hit the road again for the Cincinnati Invitational on September 12-13.

Results – Final

T1. Sydney Hackett – 67, 71, 68 – 206

T10. Rachel Rich – 71, 69, 73 – 213

T18. Addie Westbrook – 69, 71, 76 – 216*

T44. Averi Cline – 82, 74, 69 – 223

T44. Sarah Arnold – 72, 78, 73 – 223

T44. Kenlie Barrett – 74, 75, 74 – 223

T63. Catie Craig – 74, 78, 76 – 227*

*competing as an individual

