Recyclops recycling service begins next week in Bowling Green and Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After three years without recycling service, Bowling Green and Warren County will once again have the service available next week.

Recyclops was chosen by the Warren County Fiscal Court in July to provide recycling services to residents while Scott Waste was chosen to take care of the county’s solid waste pick up.

The company is a subscription based service usually compared with Uber, but instead of picking up people, they pick up your recyclable items. Dennis Wise, Vice President of Sales and Business Development for Recyclops, describes the subscription service model, “So we come in and we offer a situation where only the folks that want to recycle have to participate in it and it’s something that people are so use to now, right? Everybody is used to Netflix. Everybody is used to DoorDash. Everybody is used to Uber. Subscription service has really become a thing that’s really looked upon favorably by people.”

Also unlike the previous service, the company will not be providing special bins for recyclable items. Special bags will be provided to customers by the service at the beginning of each month. The bags, for pre-sorted recyclables, will then be picked up every two weeks from the customer’s home. Recycling bags will be replenished as full bags are picked up.

The service is not just limited to residential areas. Businesses and organizations in the county can also sign up for recycling.

“So the people of Bowling Green and Warren County have really taken to this opportunity. We’ve had a very fast pre-signup roll and another great thing is the interest that’s been shown by organizations and businesses and churches. Almost everybody wants to get on this train and it’s fantastic,” Wise added.

In addition to picking up recycling, the company is also bringing jobs to the area. Residents that want to work for the company picking up recycling and transporting the items to recycling centers will be given routes and be paid twice a week by the company.

“Recyclops is very happy to be here in the marketplace of Bowling Green and Warren County. And we’re so excited to be able to bring back at-home recycling collection services to all of the people in both Warren County and Bowling Green. And I know that everybody is excited to finally have it here and excited to receive it,” said Wise.

Subscription rates can be found on their website and vary depending on the items each household wishes to recycle.

