Warren Central blows out Calloway County, advances to 2A soccer semis

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Dragons are blowing fire into Owensboro.

Warren Central secured a spot in next week’s Kentucky 2A semifinals on Sept. 16 in Owensboro after defeating Calloway County at home, 6-0, as the Dragons scored three goals in each half.

Three goals in the first 15 minutes of the game padded the Dragons’ comfortable lead entering halftime. After some back-and-forth movement on both sides, Byaunda Elombelo netted a goal from long-range 15 minutes out the gate in the second half. Houng Ha scored another on a penalty kick minutes later before Edwin Delgadillo tapped in another open goal.

Up next for Warren Central is district rival Bowling Green, who they host on Thursday, Sept. 8. The Dragons face either Fleming County or Boyle County in the 2A semis.

