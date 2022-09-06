Woman arrested outside Coach Calipari’s home

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman was arrested outside UK head coach John Calipari’s house on Tuesday, according to police.

Both UK and Lexington police were called to Calipari’s house in Lexington Tuesday morning for a case of trespassing.

The two agencies arrested a woman outside the gate of the home. UK Police Chief Joe Monroe said the woman is facing charges of theft and trespassing, but those charges are not related in any way to Calipari or his family.

Police said the woman was looking for someone else, not the Calipari family.

The woman’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

