Blue Holler Brew Supplies nearing end of renovations; soft grand re-opening for first responders in the coming months

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Back in December, deadly tornadoes ravaged the city of Bowling Green, including the iconic bypass, and with it, the Blue Holler Brew Supplies company.

Chris Karraker, the owner of Blue Holler, was ready to throw in the towel.

“Oh… My business is gone,” said Karraker.

“Everything’s done. It is over with. It is time to wrap it up.”

He says if it was not for the people in the community, the business had no chance of coming back.

“I bet I had 60 to 90 people show up in two days, that I did not even call. Not one person,” says Karraker.

“Not only did they show up here, they set up here and put up a set of grills, cases of water and little red wagons started going around the community and feeding.”

His message to the community and folks that helped him out last December:

“Now that we’re done, when we are done, it’s just a building. It can be replaced. We have people that have lost way more than that, and be thankful for what you got. Keep going and strong, get good, get bigger and make Bowling Green better.”

Karraker says once the brewery is back open, it will remain the same as it was before the destruction.

“We’re not changing our hearts, we’re still gonna have beer for the community, do all the fundraisers and do everything we can do to help the community. I can’t explain it enough, if you own a business and you’re part of the community, the community is a part of you.”

Karraker says that he expects the Blue Holler Brew Supplies company to be back up and running here in just a few short months, with a soft grand-reopening for first responders that helped out in the December tornadoes.

“The first responders I had, we are gonna do a soft opening for them at discounted prices. You know, there is National First Responders Week, there is National Firefighters Week, National Nurses Week, there are all these different great, great things that haven’t been pushed before,” says Karraker.

“We’re going to pick that up, we’re going to schedule events, and set everything up just for them throughout the next handful of years. Probably for as long as we’re up and running now because you don’t realize how important they are until you need them.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover the costs and repairs to rebuild the brewery. If you wish to donate, click HERE to find out more information.

