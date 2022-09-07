Bowling Green man charged with stealing catalytic converter, attempting to steal another

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been charged after police say he attempted to steal a catalytic converter.

Tyler Bunch, 33, was charged with theft by unlawful taking parts from a vehicle and attemptive theft by unlawful taking parts from a vehicle Wednesday morning.

Around 2:54 a.m., Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Hunters Crossing Way for a report of an attempted theft of a catalytic converter.

The victim said they observed a man under a vehicle on Hunters Crossing Way who then got into another vehicle and left.

Police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Police said they identified Bunch and reported he had “fresh grass clippings on his boots, wet clothing and a Kobalt Sawazall box” in the backseat of the vehicle.

Deputies said Bunch also admitted to the attempted theft of the catalytic converter and consented to a vehicle search where they located a catalytic converter and a Kobalt Sawzall that was “still warm to the touch.”

Bunch was arrested and lodged at the Warren County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.