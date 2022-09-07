Bowling Green volleyball sweeps Gators in straight sets, moves to 15-0

Purples volleyball sweeps Greenwood
Purples volleyball sweeps Greenwood
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Purples haven’t missed a beat.

After sweeping their arch-rival Greenwood at home less than two weeks ago, Bowling Green does just that all over again on the road. Tim Sharp’s Purples sweep the Gators in straight sets on Tuesday to move to 15-0.

Both teams were tied in the first set and went into extra points before a Liz Maglinger ace gave the Purples the first set. Bowling Green was smooth sailing from there, taking the next two sets to cap off the dominant effort.

The Purples have now won 11 straight sets to this date. They head to Warren Central on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. while Greenwood hosts Elizabethtown on Saturday.

