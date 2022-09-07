Bowling Green woman arrested in alleged stabbing incident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green woman has been arrested after officials say she stabbed a male victim early this morning.

Just after midnight, deputies responded to a home in the 1400 block of Plano Road in reference to a male victim that had been stabbed.

The suspect had allegedly fled the scene in a box-style U-Haul van.

Officials pinged the suspect’s phone and located Misty McKeel, 43, of Bowling Green. She was charged with Assault, 1st Degree - Domestic Violence.

The victim was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

