Bowling Green woman arrested in alleged stabbing incident
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green woman has been arrested after officials say she stabbed a male victim early this morning.
Just after midnight, deputies responded to a home in the 1400 block of Plano Road in reference to a male victim that had been stabbed.
The suspect had allegedly fled the scene in a box-style U-Haul van.
Officials pinged the suspect’s phone and located Misty McKeel, 43, of Bowling Green. She was charged with Assault, 1st Degree - Domestic Violence.
The victim was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
