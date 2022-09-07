A break from the rain chances this Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Finally tracking a day with no rain chances in our forecast! We’re mostly clear to start the day with temperatures in the 60s.

We look mainly dry today into Thursday as drier air pushes in for a couple of days. Expect seasonable temperatures through mid-week. We’ll also have cooler overnight readings, ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

By the upcoming weekend, rain chances climb yet again...this the result of a new system moving in from the south. Showers and storms look like a good bet both Saturday and Sunday. Additional cloudiness will keep daytime readings down a bit this weekend, but overnight readings will be warm and rather muggy this weekend. By early next week, all signs point toward another shot of less humid, early Fall-like air coming our way!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray thundershower possible. High 83. Low 60. Winds NE at 6 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 84. Low 60. Winds NE at 6 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible toward evening. High 85. Low 67. Winds SE at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 86

Normal Low: 63

Record High Today: 105 (1925)

Record Low Today: 43 (1988)

Sunrise: 6:21 a.m.

Sunset: 7:05 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 1.27″ (0.53″)

So Far This Year: 34.52″ (-0.99″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10/Small Particulate Matter: 19)

Pollen Count: 10.1 (High, Tree)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: 7 (Moderate)

