Fifteen students from Bowling Green graduate from Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Even though school started a few weeks ago, 15 local children with autism are entering the classroom for the first time. They recently celebrated their graduation from Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center after achieving milestones in communication, social and life skills.

To celebrate this achievement, the graduation celebration included dance parties, cheer tunnels, bounce houses, balloons and other sensory-friendly activities.

“We love to call it graduation because we want them to feel that special moment. We want those families just to see their child graduate from a program where they might normally not see them in a school setting quite yet,” said Mikaela Malott Brand Manager for Hopebridge. “When they graduate from Hopebridge, it’s really that they’re transitioning from their therapy goals. Maybe they’ve met their therapy milestones we set out to achieve a year ago or two years ago. Now it’s time for them to blossom in preschool or maybe it’s time for them to go to kindergarten or an elementary school setting but really it’s our time to say you did it, you reached your goal and it’s a really awesome moment.”

Some of the necessary school-ready skills these children worked on at Hopebridge include:

Paying attention and responding to teachers

Following instructions and completing tasks

Learning in a group setting

Being mindful of personal space and body awareness

Playing cooperatively and interacting with peers

Staying seated in a chair and/or at circle time

Lining up

Self-care (e.g. using the restroom, washing hands, eating independently)

Eating lunch around others

Leaving home to attend a new place with new people

These graduates will now join their peers in classrooms this year applying the skills they’ve learned from their therapy.

“This is always such a bittersweet time for us, as we will miss these children dearly, but we are equally excited for them to have the opportunity to realize their true potential and learn how they can impact the world around them,” said Hopebridge Founder and Chief Clinical Officer, Kim Strunk. “Each child will carve their own path, and we are grateful Hopebridge was able to play a role in helping each one of them reach their future successes.”

According to estimates from the CDC’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network, 1 in 44 children in the US were identified with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Hopebridge was founded in 2005 to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and to improve the lives of affected children and families. Hopebridge is committed to providing personalized outpatient ABA, occupational, speech and feeding therapies for children touched by autism spectrum disorder and behavioral, physical, social, communication and sensory challenges. Hopebridge provides a trusted place where they can receive the care, support and hope they deserve.

More than a decade later, Hopebridge continues to open state-of-the-art autism therapy centers in new communities to reach patients and families who need services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Hopebridge operates over 100 centers in the following twelve states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ohio and Tennessee.

