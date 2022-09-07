Kentucky State Police talk “Trooper Teddy Bears”

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police “Trooper Teddy Bears” have been all across the country, positively impacting the bond between police officer and child during some of their most earth shattering moments.

To celebrate National Teddy Bear Day this Friday, KSP is asking everyone to share photos of their own Trooper Teddies- whether it was purchased to support the cause or given to them by a local hero...

The idea is for troopers to bestow these fuzzy guys among children involved in traumatic experiences such as a car crash, house fire or crime investigation.

They even distribute the bears to terminally ill children, and the proceeds of bear sales go towards funding the gift of giving out more bears to the children who need them most.

Trooper Daniel Priddy with the Kentucky State Police said, “This is the first time that we’ve ever done something where you could give pictures and stories of how a Trooper Teddy has either affected you or a photo of different Trooper Teddies in different places across the world.”

KSP is requesting those with Trooper Teddies take photos of them in different places around town or even across the country, posting them with the hashtag #TrooperTeddyTravels, where the police page might repost them.

They are encouraging those without a Trooper Teddy to be involved and come get one of their own.

Those can purchase their very own Trooper Teddy at the Kentucky State Police Post this Friday, located at 3119 Nashville Road.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.