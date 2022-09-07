Man airlifted to hospital after accident on US 31-W

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An accident on US 31-W Bypass resulted in one man being airlifted to the hospital.

The accident happed on the bypass near Walt’s Allstate Transmission and Zaxby’s.

Bowling Green Police say a car and motorcycle collided, and first responders requested an air evacuation for the motorcyclist.

Police say the motorcyclist was airlifted for a possible head injury due to not wearing a helmet.

The severity of the injuries are unknown at this time.

Police say it is also unknown at this time if the car or motorcycle was at fault.

We will update this story when we have more information.

