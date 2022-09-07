Marine Corps League of Southern Kentucky helping with flood, tornado relief efforts

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Marine Corps League in Bowling Green is continuing to support Eastern Kentucky flood victims.

You may recognize many of their endeavors when it comes to their Toys For Tots program which has grown in size and productivity each year.

The program supports less fortunate children by giving them the gift of toys, and these heroes put forth every effort to put a smile on their faces every time.

Now during Kentucky’s time of need over the last 10 months with the devastating December tornadoes and the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, these veterans are here to give their time and energy toward the community once again.

After everything they do for people across the state, they’re asking for the community to support them in their goal of giving back in any way they can.

The Marine Corps of Southern Kentucky is setting up a situation in which you can mail the group donations.

Once it’s set up, people can donate to the Marine Corps League Attz. Bob Metz 413 on Beachwood Lane.

You can also find out more information about this group of veterans here. or visit this page to aid with their Toys for Tots program.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.