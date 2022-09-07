Spectacular for Thursday!

Cooler temps next two nights
By Shane Holinde
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was wonderful! Temperatures were pleasantly warm with lower humidity. The great weather continues into Thursday.

Seasonably warm through Friday

We look to stay dry into Thursday as drier air pushes in for a couple of days. Expect seasonable temperatures through mid-week. We’ll also have cooler overnight readings, ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

By the upcoming weekend, rain chances climb yet again...this the result of a new system moving in from the south. Showers and storms look like a good bet both Saturday and Sunday. Additional cloudiness will keep daytime readings down a bit this weekend, but overnight readings will be warm and rather muggy this weekend. By early next week, all signs point toward another shot of less humid, early Fall-like air coming our way!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 84. Low 60. Winds NE at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible toward evening. High 85. Low 67. Winds SE at 8 mph.

SATURDAY: Scat’d showers and thunderstorms likely. High 77. Low 66. Winds S at 7mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 84

Today’s Low: 68

Normal High: 86

Normal Low: 63

Record High: 105 (1925)

Record Low: 43 (1988)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.27″ (+0.41″)

Yearly Precip: 34.52″ (-1.11″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:05 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:22 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10/ Small Particulate Matter: 19)

Mold Count: Moderate (7252 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (7)

Pollen: 10.1 (High - Ragweed)

