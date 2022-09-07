Spectacular for Thursday!
Cooler temps next two nights
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was wonderful! Temperatures were pleasantly warm with lower humidity. The great weather continues into Thursday.
We look to stay dry into Thursday as drier air pushes in for a couple of days. Expect seasonable temperatures through mid-week. We’ll also have cooler overnight readings, ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s.
By the upcoming weekend, rain chances climb yet again...this the result of a new system moving in from the south. Showers and storms look like a good bet both Saturday and Sunday. Additional cloudiness will keep daytime readings down a bit this weekend, but overnight readings will be warm and rather muggy this weekend. By early next week, all signs point toward another shot of less humid, early Fall-like air coming our way!
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 84. Low 60. Winds NE at 8 mph.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible toward evening. High 85. Low 67. Winds SE at 8 mph.
SATURDAY: Scat’d showers and thunderstorms likely. High 77. Low 66. Winds S at 7mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Today’s High: 84
Today’s Low: 68
Normal High: 86
Normal Low: 63
Record High: 105 (1925)
Record Low: 43 (1988)
Today’s Precip: 0.00″
Monthly Precip: 1.27″ (+0.41″)
Yearly Precip: 34.52″ (-1.11″)
Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″
Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″
Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″
Today’s Sunset: 7:05 p.m.
Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:22 a.m.
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10/ Small Particulate Matter: 19)
Mold Count: Moderate (7252 - Mold Spore Count)
UV Index: Moderate (7)
Pollen: 10.1 (High - Ragweed)
Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.