BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

This week’s JA People of Action features Jennifer Smith

This week’s JA People of Action features Jennifer Smith, Executive Director of Government and External Relations at Western Kentucky University and JA board member. Jennifer’s favorite thing about Junior Achievement is “working with the students in the classroom.” She also said, “For many students, Junior Achievement is the first time they experience real world scenarios and issues. It is fun to talk with them about what to expect outside of school and how even in elementary school the skills they learn can translate into their daily lives. Teaching Junior Achievement is a fulfilling experience for me!”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

