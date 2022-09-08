Teen arrested after shooting of UK student; 10 injured by shrapnel

Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have made an arrest after the shooting of a University of Kentucky student.

Jason Almanza-Arroyo is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault, and public intoxication.

The police department announced the arrest just after 7 a.m.

The shooting happened around midnight at a house party on University Avenue.

A press release from the school says two uninvited people came to the house, and at least one shot was fired after an argument.

UK says one bullet hit a student directly. Ten others were hit by shrapnel.

Police and first responders marked off the scene shortly after the shooting. WKYT’s crew saw numerous students in the area.

Around 2 a.m. the school announced that Lexington police have brought two people into custody in connection to the shooting. The school said neither person is a UK student.

Around 4:30 a.m. police confirmed three people were detained.

Both police and UK say all students hurt during the shooting are expected to recover.

