City Commissioners approve franchise agreement for new high speed internet provider

By William Battle
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City Commission has approved a non-exclusive franchise agreement to StuppFiber. It allows the company to use city rights-of-way for “the operation and maintenance of a telecommunications system within the City of Bowling Green.”

On Tuesday, at the regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners, Ordinance No. BG 2022-46 allows the company to be a new option for fiber internet in the city. AT&T and Spectrum are the two biggest providers in the city and this competition should allow for competition and competitive service rates.

During the height of the pandemic, residents and city government realized that there was a need for expanded service and infrastructure.

StuppFiber will begin installation of their network next month and hope to have their service up and running by March.

