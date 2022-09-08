Death investigation underway in Russellville after 19-year-old found dead

Russellville Police Department
Russellville Police Department(Russellville Police)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville Police Department is investigating a death after a 19-year-old female was found dead.

Authorities responded to a home on McArthur Street for an unresponsive female on Wednesday. Police located Ania Hardesty, 19, dead in her bedroom.

Multiple agencies are investigating including the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force.

No other information regarding her death is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Man airlifted to hospital after accident on US 31-W
Stabbing suspect, Misty McKeel.
Bowling Green woman arrested in alleged stabbing incident
Tyler Bunch
Bowling Green man charged with stealing catalytic converter, attempting to steal another
The Horse Cave Adult Bookstore in Kentucky is closing its doors after being under investigation...
Horse Cave Adult Book Store closes after illegal activity, two deaths reported
Almanza-Arroyo's charges include assault and wanton endangerment.
Teen arrested after shooting of UK student; 10 injured by shrapnel

Latest News

Warren County Public Schools focuses of recruitment and retention amid nationwide teacher...
WCPS aims to hire 18 more certified teachers, targets WKU ed students
Hundreds of Faribault County residents to be connected to fiber optic Internet
City Commissioners approve franchise agreement for new high speed internet provider
Chad Horton, arrested in Cave City on drug-related charges.
Report: Drug arrest leads to child wanton endangerment charge in Cave City
Police respond.
One dead after accident in Cave City, area of Hwy 90 closed