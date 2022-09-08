Death investigation underway in Russellville after 19-year-old found dead

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville Police Department is investigating a death after a 19-year-old female was found dead.

Authorities responded to a home on McArthur Street for an unresponsive female on Wednesday. Police located Ania Hardesty, 19, dead in her bedroom.

Multiple agencies are investigating including the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force.

No other information regarding her death is available at this time.

