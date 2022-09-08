Glasgow woman charged after police respond to fight call

Courtney Jackson
Courtney Jackson(Barren County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow woman has been charged after police responded to a fight.

Courtney Jackson, was charged with resisting arrest, fourth-degree assault, third-degree assault and served a warrant for probation violation.

On Wednesday, Glasgow police responded to a fight complaint on McKenna Street.

Officers determined that Jackson had assaulted a female victim and became combative with officers kicking one of them in the leg and knee.

Jackson was housed in the Barren County Detention Center where she still remains.

