Glasgow woman charged after police respond to fight call

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow woman has been charged after police responded to a fight.

Courtney Jackson, was charged with resisting arrest, fourth-degree assault, third-degree assault and served a warrant for probation violation.

On Wednesday, Glasgow police responded to a fight complaint on McKenna Street.

Officers determined that Jackson had assaulted a female victim and became combative with officers kicking one of them in the leg and knee.

Jackson was housed in the Barren County Detention Center where she still remains.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.