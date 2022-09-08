Holley LS Fest expecting 50,000 plus people; traffic jams and economic boost ahead for Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green is no stranger to the car community.

With the National Corvette Museum, the Bowling Green Hot Rods, and this weekend, the 2022 Holley LS Fest, which is expected to bring in nearly 50,000 people to the city of Bowling Green.

With that many extra people coming into the city, Brett Hightower, the Sheriff of Warren County, warns residents to be extra cautious when driving in the city this weekend.

“You don’t want to get caught up in a lot of the traffic that’s waiting to get back in there. Sometimes it gets backed up a little bit.” Hightower says. “If you need to run your errands... Starting about noon tomorrow, into Sunday, there’s just going to be a lot of additional traffic, a lot of people in and out, that are going to be going to this event.”

Despite the heavy flow of traffic this weekend, it will be a huge tourism boost for the city. Something Nora Bryant, the Communications Director of the Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, says will have a huge economic impact on the community.

“Local residents will definitely be able to tell that there is an event in town, but these visitors bring in a huge economic impact for our city,” says Bryant. “They are shopping, dining, staying in our hotels, and spending money at our local businesses. That is just a huge, positive boost to our economy here in Bowling Green.”

The annual Holley LS Fest will be taking place this weekend, September 9th-11th, but Sheriff Hightower says today is the unofficial first day of the weekend festivities.

“It really begins today, Thursday. We will start having a lot of the folks coming in, the promoters and all that will filter in. Then, between tomorrow and Saturday, is when we get the bulk of people coming in,” says Hightower. “Which is great for our community. Just a lot of excitement about this.”

Tickets to the 2022 Holley LS Fest are ONLY available online. If you wish to purchase tickets to this weekend’s festivities, you can visit their website.

