Increasing Clouds and Increasing Rain Chances!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday’s weather was nothing short of GORGEOUS! But changes are coming as we head into the weekend.

Turning more humid late Friday

Friday will start with mild temperatures and mainly clear skies once again before clouds increase during the day. Humidity also rises Friday afternoon. With moisture moving in from the south, we may see a few stray showers bubble up late Friday into Friday evening. Most will get through the day dry, however.

The weekend will be unsettled with showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall is possible both days. Additional cloudiness keeps daytime readings cooler Saturday and Sunday. By Sunday night, a cold front arrives from out of the Midwest. This sweeps through by Monday morning, ending the rains and ushering in a cool, Fall-like air mass for early next week! We may put together several nights with lows in the 50s next week before warmer air returns later in the week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. A stray shower possible late. High 87. Low 67. Winds SE at 8 mph.

SATURDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 77. Low 66. Winds S at 7 mph.

SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 81. Low 63. Winds SW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 82

Today’s Low: 59

Normal High: 85

Normal Low: 63

Record High: 103 (1939)

Record Low: 47 (1956)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.27″ (+0.28″)

Yearly Precip: 34.52″ (-1.24″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:06 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:23 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 16 /Small Particulate Matter: 25)

Mold Count: Moderate (7252 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (7)

Pollen: 10.1 (High - Ragweed)

