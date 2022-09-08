Love of horses brought Queen to Kentucky several times

Love of horses brought Queen to Kentucky several times
By Robert Thomas
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Queen and Kentucky share a common bond-- a love for horse racing and breeding.

She visited the bluegrass state three times. Twice in the 1980s, and then for the 2007 Kentucky Derby. Each time she stayed at Bill Farish’s Lane’s End Farm in Woodford County.

We went into the WKYT vault to look back at the Queen’s visits.

Keeneland released this statement about the Queen’s passing:

“Keeneland joins the world in mourning the loss today of Queen Elizabeth II, a beloved leader with exceptional integrity and an unmatched horsewoman. Queen Elizabeth’s lifelong love for horses and her passion for racing left an indelible legacy on the sport around the world and at Keeneland.

“The Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup (G1) will be even more special this fall as we honor her memory and celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“Keeneland extends its deepest condolences to her family and her Country.”

