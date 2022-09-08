Mammoth Cave grows in mileage in newest announcement

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Mammoth Cave is officially six miles longer.

The new additions bring the total length of the cave to 426 miles.

The announcement comes during the park’s 50th Anniversary celebration of the Flint Ridge-Mammoth Cave connection. which earned Mammoth Cave the title of longest cave in the world.

“The additional 6 miles of cave is spread out in various sections throughout the cave system and were mapped and documented through hours of survey work completed by our partner, the Cave Research Foundation,” said Superintendent Barclay Trimble. “It is very fitting that we can now announce the new miles during our anniversary events celebrating years of great work accomplished by the CRF. Our teams have come together to mark this important milestone and we hope the community will take advantage of some special opportunities to learn more about the CRF and even be able to speak directly to the history makers themselves.”

As a part of the 50th Anniversary celebration, special evening programs are planned where members of the CRF will be available to discuss their efforts to survey and discover more parts of Mammoth Cave.

On Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m., CRF members Roger Brucker, Tom Brucker, and Stan Sides will answer questions about exploration at Mammoth Cave, and on Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m., members of the original 1972 CRF discovery team including Richard Zoph, Steve Wells, Cleve Pinnix, Gary Eller and Pat Wilcox will be in the park to discuss the obstacles they overcame to connect the two cave systems into one.

The programs will take place in the park’s Amphitheater and are free and open to the public.

