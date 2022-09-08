New details: Horse Cave Adult Book Store closes after illegal activity, two deaths reported

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - After three years of investigations, the Adult Book Store in Horse Cave has officially closed its doors. We have new information regarding the case.

The Horse Cave Adult Book Store, or “adult arcade,” collected fees from people to access both video booth’s and theatre room areas in the back of the store. These areas were designed for illegal sexual activity.

In 2019, two people died within a month of each other in the book store’s back room area where the sexual activities took place.

A couple of months after these deaths, undercover investigators went into the book store and paid an entrance fee to get into these areas, where they saw illegal sexual activities taking place.

Court documents say anytime law enforcement would try and enter the premises, the owners would warn customers who were in these areas to leave the area.

We have since learned that the owners were identified as David and Phillip Crumpton. Both have lengthy court records.

David was charged in 2007 with promoting prostitution in Hart County, but those charges were dismissed.

Phillip has a criminal record stemming from 2005 regarding theft and civil suits regarding divorce and child support.

