One dead after accident in Cave City, area of Hwy 90 closed

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are on the scene of a fatal accident in Cave City which has resulted in a road closure.

Authorities responded to the crash on Happy Valley Road (Highway 90) near the 9100 block where they say two vehicles were involved in a crash.

According to KSP, one person died as a result of the crash. Happy Valley Road is closed at the 9100 block, and a detour is set up.

It’s unclear how long the roadway will be closed.

