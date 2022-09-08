One dead after accident in Cave City, area of Hwy 90 closed

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are on the scene of a fatal accident in Cave City which has resulted in a road closure.

Authorities responded to the crash on Happy Valley Road (Highway 90) near the 9100 block where they say two vehicles were involved in a crash.

According to KSP, one person died as a result of the crash. Happy Valley Road is closed at the 9100 block, and a detour is set up.

It’s unclear how long the roadway will be closed.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.