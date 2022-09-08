Pleasant Thursday, but wet as we head into the weekend

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A crisp and cool start to the day today! Temperatures will stay in the 60s for much of the morning, so grab a light sweater as you’re headed out for the day!

We look to stay dry today as drier air pushes in for a couple of days. We’ll also have cooler overnight readings, ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s. The first half of Friday looks dry and warm, but isolated showers are possible late afternoon and evening. A better shot for rain is expected through the weekend, with periodic showers and thunderstorms likely. Heavy rainfall will be possible at times. All of our viewing area is under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall, so localized flooding is a potential threat. Though this weekend will not be an all out washout, make sure you keep the rain gear with you at all times!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 84. Low 60. Winds NE at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible toward evening. High 85. Low 67. Winds SE at 8 mph.

SATURDAY: Scat’d showers and thunderstorms likely. High 79. Low 66. Winds S at 7mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 85

Normal Low: 63

Record High Today: 103 (1925)

Record Low Today: 47 (1989)

Sunrise: 6:22 a.m.

Sunset: 7:04 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 1.27″ (0.41″)

So Far This Year: 34.52″ (-1.11″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 16/Small Particulate Matter: 25)

Pollen Count: 10.1 (High, Tree)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: 7 (Moderate)

