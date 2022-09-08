Report: Drug arrest leads to child wanton endangerment charge in Cave City

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Cave City man is behind bars after he was arrested on drug-related charges while a child was present.

On Wednesday, Cave City Police responded to the report of a possible break-in in progress on Marina Court. When they arrived on scene, officers made contact with a man who told officers someone broke in and was hiding in the attic.

According to police, nobody had actually broken into the house and they received verbal consent for a search.

While inside, officers located suspected marijuana, meth and other drug paraphernalia in a bedside table. Due to the location of where the drugs were allegedly kept, a child in the house had access to them.

Police arrested Chad Horton and charged him with WantonEndangerment 1st Degree, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 3rd Or > Offense Methamphetamine, Possession Of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess.

